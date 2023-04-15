Spiti valley to get 4G services: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that 4G services would be extended to the Spiti valley to strengthen its economy. He arrived in the Spiti valley on a three-day visit to Lahaul and Spiti district. Local people wearing traditional clothes accorded him a warm welcome by playing musical instruments at the Sagnam helipad and the monasteries at Kungri and Dhankar.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at the Kungri Dhankhar monasteries in the valley and prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state.

Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at the Kungri monastery, said that emphasis would be laid on the maximum use of technology to strengthen infrastructure in the region.

He said, “The state government is well aware of difficulties being faced by tribal people and is working with commitment to making their daily life comfortable. To solve the problems of the Spiti valley, a plan will be prepared and implemented in consultation with the local MLA.”

Sukhu said, “After assuming office, I have come to Spiti for the first time. The rich cultural heritage of the valley is invaluable. My government is committed to the development of tribal areas. This year, a state-level function will be organised at Kaza on Himachal Day.”

He said, “The government is taking concrete steps to bring back the economy on track, which is passing through tough times due to financial mismanagement by the previous government. The results of our efforts will be visible in the next four years.”

Sukhu said, “To strengthen rural economy, special provisions have been made in the Budget. Besides providing a financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible widows for house construction, a provision has been made for education loan at one per cent interest rate to poor children for higher education. Linking solar energy with self-employment, the government has made a provision of 40 per cent subsidy for 250 kW to 2 MW solar power projects. This will provide means of income to the youth.”

Sukhu announced Rs 50 lakh for the Kungri monastery. Earlier, Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur welcomed him on his arrival in the Spiti valley for the first time.

