Spiti village reels under water crisis

Mandi, April 4
The residents of Mane village under Dankhar panchayat of Spiti valley in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti are facing acute shortage of potable water these days. As a result, the villagers are forced to fetch water for domestic use in tractors from a distant place.
In trouble
Villagers are forced to fetch water in tractors from a distant place
Villagers say that they face water scarcity every winter because water source freezes due to low temperature, which sometimes dips below 20 degree Celsius.
During winter, the villagers have no option but to melt snow to meet the demand of water for domestic use.
Rigzin, a native of Mane village, said that Jal Shakti Department generally restores water supply to this village by the end of March, but this year the nothing has been done.
Sharab Giachho, vice-pradhan of Dankhar panchayat, said that the residents were suffering. Jal Shakti Department should make efforts to restore water supply to this village at the earliest for the convenience of people.
XEN Jal Shakti Department at Kaza Manoj Kumar Negi was not available for comments.
