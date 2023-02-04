Himachal: Special Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh relieved of charge

Shimla, February 3
IAS officer Ram Subhag Singh has been relieved of the post of Special Chief Secretary (MPP and Power, NCES) with immediate effect. The government had created the post for Ram Subhag, who was the senior-most bureaucrat in the state, when Prabodh Saxena was appointed Chief secretary on December 31, 2022.
He, however, will continue as the chairman of HP State Electricity Board Limited. He will also advise Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on policy matters related to the power sector, besides on how to increase milk production and procurement.
Meanwhile, Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Agriculture and Languages, has been given the additional charge of Animal Husbandry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...