Himachal: Special Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh relieved of charge

Shimla, February 3

IAS officer Ram Subhag Singh has been relieved of the post of Special Chief Secretary (MPP and Power, NCES) with immediate effect. The government had created the post for Ram Subhag, who was the senior-most bureaucrat in the state, when Prabodh Saxena was appointed Chief secretary on December 31, 2022.

He, however, will continue as the chairman of HP State Electricity Board Limited. He will also advise Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on policy matters related to the power sector, besides on how to increase milk production and procurement.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Agriculture and Languages, has been given the additional charge of Animal Husbandry.

