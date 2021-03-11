Special portal sought for welfare of mentally ill

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Ajai Srivastava, a member of the HP State Mental Health Authority, in a letter to the Chief Secretary has urged for a portal for mentally ill patients and the installation of Aadhaar card reading devices in hospitals to effectively trace the addresses of unidentified mentally ill persons.

Srivastava, Chairman of NGO Umang Foundation, said in the letter that as per the data of the Unique Identification Authority of India, over 99 per cent adults of the country have Aadhaar cards. If Aadhaar Card reading devices were installed in hospitals, it would be easy to trace families of such patients. The portal would help to trace the addresses of the mentally ill patients who did not possess Aadhaar cards, he added. —