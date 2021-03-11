Special portal sought for welfare of mentally ill

Shimla, April 22
Ajai Srivastava, a member of the HP State Mental Health Authority, in a letter to the Chief Secretary has urged for a portal for mentally ill patients and the installation of Aadhaar card reading devices in hospitals to effectively trace the addresses of unidentified mentally ill persons.
Srivastava, Chairman of NGO Umang Foundation, said in the letter that as per the data of the Unique Identification Authority of India, over 99 per cent adults of the country have Aadhaar cards. If Aadhaar Card reading devices were installed in hospitals, it would be easy to trace families of such patients. The portal would help to trace the addresses of the mentally ill patients who did not possess Aadhaar cards, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered