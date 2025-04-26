Sports can help youth avoid harmful habits such as drugs: DC

In his address as the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the 18th District-Level Sports Meet, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal highlighted the essential role of sports in the physical and mental development of students. The event, hosted at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Chamba, was a showcase of athletic talent from across the district.

Repaswal extended his congratulations to all participating athletes for their exceptional performances, emphasising that such competitions play a significant role in shaping well-rounded individuals. “Sports keep youth engaged in positive activities, helping them avoid harmful habits such as drug abuse,” he stated. The DC also praised ITI-Chamba for the successful organisation of the event and wished the winning teams continued success in their future endeavours.

Speaking about the importance of technical education, Repaswal remarked that it is the backbone of a nation’s economic, social and industrial growth. He stressed that technical education not only empowers individuals to become self-reliant but also fosters innovation, productivity and global competitiveness, playing a vital role in addressing societal challenges.

The competition saw strong participation from eight government and private ITIs across the district. During the event, ITI-Chamba Principal Bipin Sharma presented the DC with a traditional Chamba shawl, cap and thaal as a mark of respect and appreciation for his presence.

In attendance were Prof Madan Guleria from Government Degree College, Chamba, Vikram Sachdeva, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Sarol and Rahul Rathore, Principal of ITI-Lachori, alongside other officials and staff from various ITIs.

ITI-Chamba emerged as the overall champion, excelling across multiple disciplines, including basketball, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and badminton. ITI-Garnota also made a strong showing, securing second place in several events and winning the march past. The event concluded with high spirits and underscored the importance of balancing academic excellence with participation in extracurricular activities.