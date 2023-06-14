Sports centre of excellence to come up in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 13

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports, today said that the Central Government had approved a national centre of excellence for sports for Himachal to be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore.

He said that the Union Sports Ministry would construct a stadium in every district of Himachal to hone local talent if the state government provides adequate land. He added, “It is indeed surprising that a stadium has not been developed at Chail till now.”

Anurag, who presided over the closing ceremony of the Siddh Baba fair at Chail, assured local residents of taking up with Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari the issue of developing roads connecting this tourist station.

He hoped that the BJP would win more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Narendra Modi would once again became Prime Minister. He said, “Not only India but also the whole world has high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has emerged as a global leader.”

He lamented that successive state governments had failed to provide adequate land for the construction of stadiums. Efforts, however, had been made to promote sports by initiating the Khelo India programme in the Assembly segments, he added.

He said, “All efforts will be made to usher in development in Himachal and the Central Government will coordinate with the state government to achieve this aim.”