Sports, education infra to get major boost in Haroli: Himachal Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday presided over the closing ceremony of the district under-19 school boys’ games tournament organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Haroli, in Una district. He urged the students to stay away from social evils such as drug abuse and participate in sports to keep themselves mentally and physically fit. He said that sports infrastructure was being improved in Haroli subdivision and a synthetic athletics track was being laid in the Assembly constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Government Senior Secondary School, Haroli, had been selected for the CBSE curriculum and the Day Boarding School programme. He added that a new school building, equipped with modern educational infrastructure, would be constructed on the premises.

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He said that the second block of Government College, Haroli, was being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, which would enable the institution to offer more courses.

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Later, Agnihotri felicitated the winning teams. DDM International School, Gagret, won the volleyball title while SD School, Santoshgarh, emerged victorious in kabaddi. Government Senior Secondary School, Lalari, won the gold medal in kho-kho; Vashist Public School, Behdala, won the chess championship; Government Senior Secondary School, Haroli, won the badminton title; and Government Senior Secondary School, Rainsary, won the table tennis championship.

Government Senior Secondary School, Jadla, bagged the gold medal in yoga; while the wrestling title went to Government Senior Secondary School, Dhusara. The contingent of Government Senior Secondary School, Haroli, was adjudged the best in the march-past.

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Earlier, Agnihotri participated in a religious function at Guru Ravidas Temple in Bhadsali village. He said that the state government was committed to preserving and promoting the state’s cultural and religious heritage. He added that Rs 1 crore had been spent on the construction and beautification of the temple.

He said that the electricity transformer located in front of the temple would be shifted to another location to improve the appearance of the temple.

Agnihotri also visited the Vocational Training Centre at Gondpur Bulla village and distributed relief cheques to nine persons under various government schemes.