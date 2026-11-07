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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fun games mark Annual Sports Day of Shimla’s DPS primary wing

Fun games mark Annual Sports Day of Shimla’s DPS primary wing

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TNS
Shimla, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Students of the primary wing of Delhi Public School, Shimla, take part in the Annual Sports Day on Thursday.
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The primary wing of Delhi Public School (DPS), Shimla organised its Annual Sports Day-2026 with great zeal and fervour on Thursday. The programme began with a warm welcome address and a soulful prayer.

Students participated in various sports competitions such as throwball, kho-kho and badminton matches, displaying agility and teamwork. Besides, the students showcased their skills in fun games, including Lemon and Spoon Race, Tummy-to-Tummy Relay, Pyramid Game, Fill the Bottle and Run, and Kangaroo Race, filling the day with joy and laughter.

The students also participated in taekwondo demonstrations, showcasing discipline, balance and self-control. They also participated in single-leg races, 50-m sprints, frog, duck and hopping races. The sports day also featured a tug of war between teachers.

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