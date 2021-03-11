Sports infra top priority: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 16

Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur addressed a public meeting in Barnot village in Bilaspur on Sunday.

He said development of sports infrastructure was the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Ministry was accomplishing the task.

He said the badminton team had created history by winning the Thomas Cup by beating Indonesia in the finals. Announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore to the winning team, he said he was constantly making efforts to develop infrastructure for sports in Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said one indoor stadium would be constructed in every constituency of the state. He said sufficient funds were available for development of sports infrastructure.

Anurag said the Modi government had taken many commendable steps in the past eight years to make the nation a powerful country in terms of economy, sports and its international position. He said it was the first time that India won seven medals in Olympics and 19 in Paralympics.