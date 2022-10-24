Sports meet at St Edward’s School

A sports meet was held for the students from Nursery to Class XII at St Edward's School, Shimla. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the national anthem, the oath taking ceremony and a march past. Sports events such as long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, 100m, 200m, 400m and others were held on the occasion. The Athletics Trophy was lifted by St John's house and runners-up trophy was bagged by St Mark's house.

DAV Surangani players excel

In the recently held DAV National Sports 2022 (cluster-level), students of DAV Public School BSPS Surangani bagged several medal. In the athletics event held at DAV Patta Jattian in Kangra district, two students of the school, Karan and Manish Kumar, bagged silver medals in 200 metre and 400 metre race. In the yoga and basketball events, the school girls won the gold medals. In chess, the school team won gold and two members of the school team, Saksham Thakur and Itesh Sharma, were selected for the state-level event.

ABVP to launch awareness campaign

In view of the ensuing elections, the ABVP will organise an awareness camp for youth across the state. Under the initiative, the ABVP workers will conducted door-to-door campaign in villages to encourage people to cast their vote.

