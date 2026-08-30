Sports meet for U-14 boys begins in Chamba’s Sihunta

A three-day block-level sports competition for Under-14 boys began at Government Senior Secondary School, Sihunta, in Chamba district on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania formally inaugurated the competition and interacted with participating players, teachers and sports enthusiasts.

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Around 300 players from 28 schools of the Bhattiyat Education Block are participating in the three-day event. The young athletes will showcase their skills in volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton and wrestling.

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Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said sports played an important role in the holistic development of students. He urged them to give equal importance to physical activities along with academics. He said regular participation in sports helped students remain physically and mentally healthy and enabled them to develop into responsible and capable citizens.

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Pathania said sports were an essential part of a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. He advised the participating students to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and focus on giving their best performance instead of being overly concerned about victory or defeat.

He said education and sports were complementary to each other. Sports activities inculcated discipline, perseverance and a spirit of hard work among students and prepared them to face challenges in life with confidence. Therefore, students should make sports an integral part of their daily routine, he added.

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The Vidhan Sabha Speaker also urged students to stay away from drugs and take a pledge never to indulge in any form of substance abuse. He encouraged them to spread awareness among their peers and motivate others to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Emphasising the importance of hard work, Pathania said success could be achieved only through consistent effort. He asked students to set clear goals in life and work with determination to achieve them. In today’s competitive environment, he said, continuous hard work and dedication were essential for success.