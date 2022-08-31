Sports meet held at DAV School

A week-long annual national sports meet culminated on Monday at DAV Public School, New Shimla. The event started with march past which was then followed by various inter house sports events such as cricket and volleyball. Subhash House bagged the first position in basketball and volleyball, while Nehru House won the runner’s up trophy. In marathon (boys), the first position was bagged by Tagore House. In the marathon (girls), Nehru House got the first position.

Governor releases book

Governor Rajendra Arlekar released a book 'Sunita Jain Ka Rachna-Samsar' authored by Priyanka Bhardwaj, at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. On the occasion, the Governor appreciated the research work and efforts of the author and said that the book was an extensive and challenging work. The book interprets a collection of more than fifty poems of Sunita Jain in the contemporary perspective. The Governor said that Bhardwaj had tried to think from the perspective of social, economic, political, cultural and post-modern discourse.

HPU extends last date for admission

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the last date for admission to postgraduate diploma in clinical psychology, environmental psychology, organisational psychology and LLM courses till September 9.

#Cricket