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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sports push in Haroli to steer youth away from drugs: Deputy CM

Sports push in Haroli to steer youth away from drugs: Deputy CM

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri with players and organisers of a cricket tournament at Chandpur village in Haroli on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday said sports infrastructure was being strengthened and sporting activities promoted in the Haroli Assembly segment to steer youth away from drug abuse.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a cricket tournament organised at Chandpur village. Agnihotri said sports provided young people with a constructive avenue to channel their energy and help them stay away from drugs.

Highlighting infrastructure development in the area, he said two bridges over rivulets of the Swan river had recently been constructed in Chandpur to ensure all-weather road connectivity. Two drinking water schemes had also been dedicated to the public.

Agnihotri said the Union government had sanctioned Rs 444 crore for strengthening and widening the Ajouli-Polian road to improve connectivity to the upcoming Bulk Drug Park at Polian village. The project would also strengthen the industrial corridor covering the Bathu-Bathari-Tahliwal industrial area. He said he had been pursuing the funding proposal with various Union government departments for several months.

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He further said 18 major and minor bridges were being constructed across tributaries of the Swan river in the Haroli constituency to eliminate gaps in the road network.

The Saloh-Tahliwal road, which runs through the length of the constituency, was also being strengthened at a cost of Rs 58 crore, including the construction of three bridges.

Agnihotri added that a bridge over the Swan river would connect Pandoga village in Haroli with Teuri village in the Kutlehar constituency, further improving connectivity between the two areas.

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