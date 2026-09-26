Sports talent starved of coaches in Himachal, only 29 of 100 junior coach posts filled

Seema Kumari’s historic bronze medal at the Asian Games has provided a moment of pride for Himachal Pradesh, but the state continues to struggle to create a robust pipeline of athletes capable of making a mark at the national and international level. A severe shortage of coaches in the Sports Department has emerged as one of the major impediments to nurturing sporting talent.

Of the 100 sanctioned posts of junior coaches in the department, only 29 are currently filled, leaving 71 vacant. Three to four posts of senior coaches are also vacant against a sanctioned strength of 13. With less than a third of the sanctioned junior coaching strength in place, questions are being raised over the quality and continuity of training available to budding sportspersons at sports centres across the state.

Advertisement

“Coaching vacancies have piled up because there has hardly been any recruitment in the department over the past 10 years,” Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma told The Tribune. He said the government was looking at hiring around 25-30 coaches on an outsourced basis to partially bridge the gap.

Advertisement

“We have sent the proposal to the Chief Minister. Hopefully, it will be approved shortly,” Goma said.

The proposal, however, has not impressed sections of the sports fraternity, which feel outsourcing may not attract experienced and high-quality coaching talent. “We will not get the best coaching talent at the remuneration paid to outsourced staff,” a former sports official said on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

The official pointed out that the department has multi-sport complexes and sports centres at all district headquarters, but many of these facilities are struggling because of an acute shortage of coaches as well as ministerial staff. “What are children going to learn without coaches?” he asked.

Subodh Ramaul, who retired as Deputy Director of the Sports Department, said the problem went beyond the existing vacancies. Even if all sanctioned posts were filled, he said, Himachal would still have an inadequate coaching strength.

“Haryana has a sanctioned strength of over 1,550 coaches for its 22 districts, compared to just 100-120 coaches for 12 districts of Himachal. The huge disparity shows the difference in the approach of the two states towards sports,” Ramaul said.

The shortage is also affecting sports infrastructure. Ramaul said several newly created facilities were lying unused for want of coaches. In Nahan, he said, a newly built squash and table tennis facility was non-functional, while a newly constructed shooting range was also not being used. “These facilities will wear out if they are not used and maintained,” he said.

The department is also facing a shortage of senior administrative and technical manpower. Two sanctioned posts of Deputy Director and one post of Joint Director have remained vacant for a long time.

“These are technical posts and serve as a bridge between the department and the government. With these posts vacant, the government may not get proper technical feedback and proposals for the betterment of sports and sportspersons,” Ramaul said.

The vacancies thus extend beyond numbers on a government chart, raising concerns about the ability of the state’s sports machinery to identify, train and sustain promising athletes and ensure that facilities created for them do not remain merely infrastructure on paper.