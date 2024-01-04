Sports vital for ‘overall development’: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 3

“Sports play an important role in the overall development of the personality of sportspersons. Sports have also emerged as a lucrative career,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing the closing ceremony of the MP Khel Mahakumbh-2 at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district today.

He said, “The Khel Mahakumbh has been successful in identifying the sports potential of the youth in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the development of a state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in the country that has helped in improving the standards of sports. Indian players had won a record number of medals in different international sports events last year.”

Anurag said that over 49,000 players take part in different games, including volleyball, basketball, cricket, wrestling, football, kabbadi and athletics, in the Khel Mahakumbh-2. He added that players were given cash prizes of over Rs 50 lakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Bilaspur #Hamirpur