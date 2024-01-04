Sports vital for ‘overall development’: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, January 3
“Sports play an important role in the overall development of the personality of sportspersons. Sports have also emerged as a lucrative career,” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing the closing ceremony of the MP Khel Mahakumbh-2 at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district today.
He said, “The Khel Mahakumbh has been successful in identifying the sports potential of the youth in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the development of a state-of-the-art sports infrastructure in the country that has helped in improving the standards of sports. Indian players had won a record number of medals in different international sports events last year.”
Anurag said that over 49,000 players take part in different games, including volleyball, basketball, cricket, wrestling, football, kabbadi and athletics, in the Khel Mahakumbh-2. He added that players were given cash prizes of over Rs 50 lakh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...