Sportspersons get big hike in diet allowance

Shimla, June 9

Following a significant increase in prize money for medal winners in various international championships, the state government has increased the diet allowance besides upgrading the travel provisions for the sportspersons.

The diet allowance for athletes had been substantially increased across various levels of competition. “For state-level events, the diet money has been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 400, while for district-level events, it stands at Rs 300, and Rs 240 for block-level events within the state. Athletes participating in events outside the state would now get Rs 500 as diet money. Apart from this, for athletes residing in sports hostels would receive Rs 250 up to the elementary education level and Rs 400 for others,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The CM further said his government had also enhanced travel provisions for athletes participating in sports events outside the state. “The athletes travelling up to a distance of 200 km will now be provided with AC-3 tier train fare, while those travelling more than 200 km will be eligible for economy class airfare,” he said.

Sukhu said these measures underscore the government’s commitment to support and encourage the athletes of the state. “By improving the training conditions and participation incentives, the government aims to nurture the skills of sportspersons of the state, which would foster excellence in their respective sports,” he said.

