Sprinkle water to settle dust

Travelling on the the Shimla-Parwanoo highway, where work on four-laning is underway, has become difficult due to rise in pollution. The dust released in the construction process can be settled by sprinkling water. Authorities concerned must ensure that sprinkling is carried out at regular intervals as intense heat quickly dries out the water . — Ranjana, Solan
Buses not running on Schedule
HRTC buses plying to the rural areas adjoining Shimla are frequently late. The delay can be up to an hour. It is causing inconvenience to the people who travel in these buses. The HRTC management should ensure that buses run on schedule. — Ankit
