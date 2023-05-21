Spurious drug makers to face action: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

The health of people is our top most priority and strict action will be taken against companies that are found to be involved in manufacturing substandard medicines in the state, said Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil here today.

Shandil said, “The samples of life-saving medicines failing test and the manufacturing of spurious drugs are a cause for concern. Strict action will be taken against such firms. The department is proactively dealing with firms involved in the manufacturing of substandard or spurious drugs and action as per law has been initiated against them.”