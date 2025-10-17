SPU’s 1st sports event marks historic moment for students, university

The first-ever Inter-College Football and Judo competition under the banner of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, commenced with great enthusiasm at MLSM College, Sundernagar, in Mandi district yesterday, marking a historic moment for the university and its affiliated colleges. The event was inaugurated by Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Vice Chancellor, SPU, who graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an inspiring address to the participating students and faculty.

In his inaugural speech, Prof Awasthi congratulated the entire SPU family and affiliated colleges for taking the bold initiative to organise the university’s maiden sports event. He acknowledged that the estimated budget for the event was nearly Rs 1 crore, and initially, the task seemed challenging.

However, after learning from principals and sports officials of the affiliated colleges that Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) had denied organising events for SPU students, potentially robbing them of vital opportunities, Prof Awasthi said he had no choice but to step in. In the interest of the students’ future, he sat down with SPU officials to strategise funding and logistics, eventually making the event a reality.