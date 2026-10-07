DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sri Lanka, Nepal officials keen on state’s labour welfare model

Sri Lanka, Nepal officials keen on state’s labour welfare model

Delegates discuss ways to extend social security to workers of unorganised sector

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Government officials and workers from Sri Lanka and Nepal at a workshop in Palampur.
Advertisement

Government officials and workers from Sri Lanka and Nepal studied the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Labour Welfare Board and the social security schemes for workers in the state at an academic workshop held in Palampur. The workshop focused on ways to extend social security coverage to unorganised-sector workers in Sri Lanka and Nepal and ensure they benefit from labour welfare schemes.

Local MLA Ashish Butail, who participated in the workshop, appreciated the efforts of Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) in addressing workers’ issues across countries and promoting their social security. He said the exchange of experiences among workers’ representatives could play an important role in strengthening labour welfare mechanisms.

Advertisement

BWI South Asia Regional Representative Dr Rajiv Sharma and regional educators Prerna Prasad and Pon Kumar briefed participants on the role of trade unions, social security mechanisms and approaches to bringing unorganised-sector workers under welfare schemes. The visiting delegates sought details of the schemes available to workers in Himachal, the registration process and the benefits provided through the Labour Welfare Board. Discussions also centred on the challenges of extending social security to the large number of unorganised-sector workers in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Advertisement

Representatives of the All Himachal PWD and Contractual Workers Union welcomed the delegates from Sri Lanka, Nepal and other Indian states. Among those present were state president Deep Dhiman, working president Sanjay Saini, secretary Prem Lal Bhatia, INTUC general secretary Umesh Sharma, Veena Sharma, Kamlesh Kumari, Ramesh Chand, Vinod Chaudhary, Ravi Syal, Dev Raj, Shikha Devi, Meenu, Vanveer, Sonu and Uttam Chand.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts