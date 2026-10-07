Sri Lanka, Nepal officials keen on state’s labour welfare model

Government officials and workers from Sri Lanka and Nepal studied the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Labour Welfare Board and the social security schemes for workers in the state at an academic workshop held in Palampur. The workshop focused on ways to extend social security coverage to unorganised-sector workers in Sri Lanka and Nepal and ensure they benefit from labour welfare schemes.

Local MLA Ashish Butail, who participated in the workshop, appreciated the efforts of Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) in addressing workers’ issues across countries and promoting their social security. He said the exchange of experiences among workers’ representatives could play an important role in strengthening labour welfare mechanisms.

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BWI South Asia Regional Representative Dr Rajiv Sharma and regional educators Prerna Prasad and Pon Kumar briefed participants on the role of trade unions, social security mechanisms and approaches to bringing unorganised-sector workers under welfare schemes. The visiting delegates sought details of the schemes available to workers in Himachal, the registration process and the benefits provided through the Labour Welfare Board. Discussions also centred on the challenges of extending social security to the large number of unorganised-sector workers in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

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Representatives of the All Himachal PWD and Contractual Workers Union welcomed the delegates from Sri Lanka, Nepal and other Indian states. Among those present were state president Deep Dhiman, working president Sanjay Saini, secretary Prem Lal Bhatia, INTUC general secretary Umesh Sharma, Veena Sharma, Kamlesh Kumari, Ramesh Chand, Vinod Chaudhary, Ravi Syal, Dev Raj, Shikha Devi, Meenu, Vanveer, Sonu and Uttam Chand.