Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sri Sai varsity organises ATHLON Fest

Sri Sai varsity organises ATHLON Fest

Sri Sai varsity organises ATHLON Fest
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:36 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Sri Sai University in Palampur buzzed with excitement on April 8 as it hosted the highly anticipated ATHLON Fest 2025. The festival, which brought together students from various institutions, was graced by Aditi Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police (Kangra), who was the chief guest. Tushar Punj, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, welcomed the SP.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Zahid Ali spoke on the occasion and Dean of Academics VP Patial urged participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the event.

The festival kicked off with an opening ceremony, featuring a cultural programme that celebrated the region’s rich heritage and diversity. In her inaugural address, SP Aditi Singh underscored the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in nurturing discipline, teamwork and leadership skills. “Sport is an essential part of a well-rounded education. It fosters unity and helps in shaping character,” she said.

The festival featured competitive events, including athletics, basketball, chess and volleyball, among others. Teams from various colleges participated with enthusiasm, showcasing their talent, sportsmanship and dedication.

