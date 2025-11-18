DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sri Sri Ravi Shankar performs consecration rituals at newly opened Sheetla devi temple in Kangra

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar performs consecration rituals at newly opened Sheetla devi temple in Kangra

Devotees celebrate amid grand inauguration of the devi temple which is built in traditional South Indian architectural style at Kailash Ashram

Tribune News Service
Gujreheda (Kangra), Updated At : 12:29 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inaugurates Sheetla Devi temple at Kailash Ashram in a Kangra village.
The Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh once again echoed with spiritual fervour as a newly constructed temple dedicated to Maa Sheetla devi was inaugurated at the Art of Living Kailash Ashram in Gujreheda, near Gopalpur in Kangra district.

The temple was formally inaugurated on Tuesday morning by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who performed the rituals in accordance with traditional socio-religious customs.

Built in the traditional South Indian architectural style, the temple was consecrated by priests in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and hundreds of devotees.

The installation of the deity and the sacred kalash was completed at 4:15 am, marking the beginning of the temple’s spiritual journey.

To commemorate the inauguration, a grand bhajan and satsang programme has been organised at the Kailash Ashram from November 18 to 21.

The devotional gatherings would take place every evening at 5:30 pm, offering devotees an opportunity to immerse themselves in spiritual bliss under the guidance of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is also scheduled to visit the temple later in the day to pay obeisance. He will light the ceremonial lamp (deep prajwal) in the newly built temple.

