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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SSP Shimla directs police to prioritise financial investigation to seize illegal assets of drug traffickers

SSP Shimla directs police to prioritise financial investigation to seize illegal assets of drug traffickers

The SSP also reviewed all sensitive cases in the district and directed the officials to ensure timely and quality investigations

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:43 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh on Thursday chaired a monthly crime review meeting during which he directed the officers and personnel to prioritise financial investigation to seize illegal assets acquired by drug traffickers.

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A detailed review of the crime situation and trends of various crimes in the district during July was also held during the meeting. While reviewing the campaign being run against drug trafficking, instructions were given that along with effective action in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), 1985, as well as to ensure better detection, reaching the big network by investigating backward linkages, and arrest of the main accused. Along with this, police were also instructed to take preventive action under the PIT-NDPS Act.

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The SSP also reviewed all sensitive cases in the district and directed the officials to ensure timely and quality investigations. He also emphasized on sensitivity, a victim-centered approach, and prompt and impartial action in investigating crimes involving women. Furthermore, pending cases were reviewed and necessary guidelines were issued for their speedy resolution.

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He also stressed on the arrest of the accused, recovery of stolen goods, and speedy resolution of property crimes, especially theft and burglary. All units were also directed to improve the quality and success rate of case detection.

Discussions were also held on making cyber patrolling more effective, keeping continuous monitoring on social media and digital mediums, strengthening night patrolling, blockade and other preventive actions to maintain law and order situation and better coordination of technical and traditional policing in prevention and detection of crime.

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The SSP also reviewed various matters related to the welfare and facilities of the police force and issued necessary guidelines on the issues raised by them.

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