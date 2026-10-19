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Home / Himachal Pradesh / St Edward’s annual day celebration blends global dance style with tech themes

St Edward’s annual day celebration blends global dance style with tech themes

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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St. Edward’s School Celebrates Young Talent at Annual Function.
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St Edward’s School, Shimla, organised its annual function for Classes I to V in the presence of Vivek Bhatia, IAS, who attended as the chief guest. The programme began with a welcome by NCC cadets, followed by the unfurling of the flag, the School Anthem and a Guard of Honour.

Students presented dance performances based on Carnival, Disco, Tribal, Jazz, Rock, Popping, Hip-Hop and K-Pop styles. Heal the World conveyed a message of compassion and global harmony, while the Robotic Dance featured a technology-inspired theme. The programme concluded with a grand finale.

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Addressing the gathering, School Principal Rev Fr Henry Joseph Raj appreciated the efforts of the students and acknowledged the contribution of teachers and parents in supporting their development.

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Chief guest Vivek Bhatia emphasised the importance of fitness, perseverance and an active lifestyle. He said discipline and determination were essential for achieving excellence both on and off the stage.

An award distribution ceremony was also held to recognise students for their achievements and efforts.

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