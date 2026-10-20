St Edward’s School celebrates annual function

St Edward’s School celebrated its senior school annual function under the theme ‘Beyond the Dreams’, highlighting the spirit of aspiration, courage and excellence.

The occasion was graced by Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, a distinguished physicist recognised among the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists.

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The event began with the unfurling of the school flag, followed by the school anthem, setting a solemn and celebratory tone for the occasion. Through a series of compelling presentations, students

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portrayed the extraordinary journeys of Swami Vivekananda, Ratan Tata, Murlikant Petkar, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Milkha Singh, Udham Singh, Captain Vikram Batra and the nation’s firefighters. Each

performance celebrated conviction, resilience, selfless service and the courage to transcend limitations.

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The grand finale brought the evening to a stirring close, reinforcing the message that true greatness lies in daring to dream and having the determination to turn those dreams into reality.

Addressing the

gathering, the school’s Principal, Rev Fr Henry Raj, highlighted the institution’s commitment to nurturing responsible, confident and compassionate individuals. Students were also honoured for their achievements and exemplary contributions during an award ceremony.

Prof Singh, in his address, encouraged students to pursue knowledge, embrace challenges and strive for excellence.