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Home / Himachal Pradesh / St Edward’s School wins National Heritage Quiz 2026

St Edward’s School wins National Heritage Quiz 2026

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Students awarded with certificates at INTACH National Heritage Quiz.
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St Edward’s School won the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) National Heritage Quiz 2026, hosted by Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla.

Auckland House School for Girls, Shimla, secured the second position, followed by Auckland House School for Boys in third place. Saraswati Paradise International School, Shimla, finished fourth.

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The competition featured students from five schools across the city and provided them an opportunity to explore and celebrate India’s rich historical, cultural and architectural heritage.

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Organised by INTACH in collaboration with Xpress Minds Edutainment, the quiz aimed to promote heritage awareness among students and encourage a deeper appreciation of the country’s cultural legacy.

The competition began with a written preliminary round, followed by an oral round in which four teams qualified. The oral round featured challenging questions on Indian history, monuments, art, traditions and cultural heritage. The participants displayed commendable knowledge, quick thinking and teamwork. The programme concluded with the announcement of the results and the distribution of certificates among the participants.

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Reuben John, Principal of Auckland House School for Boys, said the event provided students with an enriching academic experience and encouraged intellectual curiosity, healthy competition and a deeper understanding of India’s cultural identity.

“By hosting this prestigious quiz, Auckland House School for Boys provided a valuable platform for inter-school interaction and reinforced the importance of heritage education in nurturing informed and culturally aware young citizens,” he said.

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