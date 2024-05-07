St Edward’s teams wins Naldehra golf event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

The St Edward’s team defeated the teams of Bishop Cotton School, the Army and Naldehra club to win top honours at the Naldehra Golf Course event here on Sunday.

A fine performance from Arjun Chanana, Girish Minocha, Arjun Lall, Ankush Dass Sood, Aman Sachdeva, Lt General (retd) PM Bali and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel helped the team secure victory in the keenly contested team event.

Individual prizes for best cards in different categories were won by Arjun Chanana, Arun Sirkek, Arjun Lall and Pankaj Sharma, while the nearest to the pin was bagged by Girish Minocha, maximum pars by Ankush Dass Sood and maximum birdies by Praveen Singha.

Justice Bipin C Negi felicitated the winners.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla