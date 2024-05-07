St Edward’s teams wins Naldehra golf event

Shimla, May 6
The St Edward’s team defeated the teams of Bishop Cotton School, the Army and Naldehra club to win top honours at the Naldehra Golf Course event here on Sunday.
A fine performance from Arjun Chanana, Girish Minocha, Arjun Lall, Ankush Dass Sood, Aman Sachdeva, Lt General (retd) PM Bali and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel helped the team secure victory in the keenly contested team event.
Individual prizes for best cards in different categories were won by Arjun Chanana, Arun Sirkek, Arjun Lall and Pankaj Sharma, while the nearest to the pin was bagged by Girish Minocha, maximum pars by Ankush Dass Sood and maximum birdies by Praveen Singha.
Justice Bipin C Negi felicitated the winners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...