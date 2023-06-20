St Edward's wins golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Shimla: The team of St Edward's School won the inaugural Edwardian Cup Invitational Golf Tournament held at the historic Naldehra Golf Club on June 17 and 18. Aman Sachdeva won the closest to the pin award, while the prizes for the maximum birdies and pars were given to Arjun Lall and Ankush Dass, respectively. About 50 golfers from the four teams participated in the tournament.