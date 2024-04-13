St Luke’s eco warriors visit Renukaji wetland

Solan, April 12
A wetland excursion to Renukaji wetland was organised by the eco club of St Luke’s Senior Secondary School here.
The trip — led by expert naturalists and environmental educators Ashish Palyal and Shrey Gupta (co-founders of Eco Vigyan Foundation) and eco club in-charge — provided the children with the opportunity to witness various species of flora and fauna, and immerse themselves in the rich biodiversity of the region.
Through guided tours and interactive sessions, the educators introduced the children to the fascinating history of Renukaji and advocated for the importance of biodiversity conservation. Through activities and informative narratives, an attempt was made to instil a sense of responsibility towards protecting the ecology.
During the excursion, the teachers talked about the local environment and the importance of biodiversity conservation. By highlighting the interconnectedness of all living beings and emphasising the fragile balance of ecosystems, the children were motivated to become active participants in environmental protection.
