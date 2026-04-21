St Luke’s School Solan wins best delegation in the YMUN 2026 organised by AHS Shimla

St Luke’s School, Solan won the Best Delegation Trophy for their outstanding performance in the Youth’s Movement to Unite Nations (YMUN) 2026, organised by Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla.

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The conference witnessed participation of over 350 students from more than 15 reputed institutions of the state.

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The event was inaugurated by Dr Lalit, Member, Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC), while the valedictory ceremony and prize distribution were graced by noted theatre artist Rupesh Bhimta.

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Organised under the leadership of founder & chairman Hemanksh Gupta, along with co-founders & chief advisors Savi Sekhri and Bhavyansh Verma, YMUN 2026, provided a vibrant forum for discussion, diplomacy, and leadership development.

The conference featured 11 committees, including international bodies, Indian political simulations and a special session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

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In the Global Policy Summit, Aarush Garg from Pinegrove Dharampur, representing Russia, secured top position followed by Shivankit Kanwar of AHS Boys as Norway and Arnav Singh from Pinegrove Subathu, representing the USA.

In the UNHRC, Mrinalini Bhakhrita of CJM Shimla (Qatar) emerged as the winner, while Aeyana Bhardwaj (France) from Pinegrove, Subathu and Pranavi Chauhan (Ukraine) from Sacred Heart School were also recognised.

The AIPPM committee saw Prakhar Dutt Upadhyay (M.K. Stalin) led the table, with Harshika Godara of Pinegrove Subathu as Uddhav Thackeray and Rashi Sindhu of MRA DAV as Shashi Tharoor earning accolades.

In the Lok Sabha simulation, Ojas Chhajta of St. Luke’s, representing Rahul Gandhi, secured the top position, followed by Shaurya Sood of BCS as Manish Tewari and Simrath from Pinegrove Subathu as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Among the UN committees, Arika Dhanta (France) was named Best Delegate in UNCSW, with Aasmi Gupta (Spain) and Rushan Kakkar (Panama) receiving High Commendation and Special Mention respectively.

Similarly, in CCC, Mahek Mishra (India) won Best Delegate, while Divyansh Mittal (Egypt) and Revaa Kashyap (China) were honoured.

In SOCHUM, Viraaj Sood (France) led as Best Delegate, followed by Pritha Doegar (Indonesia) and Daanish Hans (Canada).

The UNGA committee saw Shambhavi Katoch (Argentina) take the top spot, with Medya Sood (Sudan) and Saanvi (USA) also being recognised.

In the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kanwar Yuganter Singh, portraying Vikramaditya Singh, was adjudged Best Delegate, while Utkarsh Kapila (Pawan Kumar Kajal) and Adaa Panta (Puranchand Thakur) received high commendation and special mention.