ST status for Bharmour villages sought

Chamba, May 12
The Chamba District Vikas Jan Manch has raised the demand for giving ST status to the non-tribal panchayats falling under the Bharmour Assembly constituency in Chamba district.
Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, district convener of the manch Swami Bhuvaneshwar Sharma said only assurances had been given regarding the grant of ST status to these non-tribal panchayats.
These panchayats were deprived of the benefits given to tribal areas by the Centre and the state government, he said. Sharma said due to lack of political will, the miseries of the people were increasing day by day. These panchayats had an immense potential for tourism business and hydropower development.
