ST status to Hattees may play decisive role

ST status to Hattees may play decisive role

The approval to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community, which had been pending since 1967, can play a decisive role on the Shillai seat in Sirmaur district. - File photo



Ambika Sharma

The approval to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community, which had been pending since 1967, can play a decisive role on the Shillai seat in Sirmaur district.

This seat will see a keen contest between the sitting Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and BJP’s Baldev Tomar.

As many as 58 gram panchayats comprising 95 villages having a population of around 66,775 will reap the benefits of the ST status while 30,456 Scheduled Caste (SC) population has been excluded from its ambit. While the BJP hopes to receive an overwhelming support from the Hattees, the Congress is confident of securing SC votes apart from its cadre to retain the seat.

While poor civic amenities and lack of employment opportunities continue to be the key problems, the closure of a large number of limestone mines, which create employment, echoes prominently. The construction of the national highway is, however, slated to transform the area’s economy.

Development works like opening the SDM office at Kafota, BDO office at Kamrau, a degree college at Kamrau, Jal Shakti Vibhag and electricity divisions at Shillai as well as a civil court are some of the key initiatives which the BJP believes will help it in the election.

In a bid to cash in on the ST status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to mustre the support of the Hattees at a recent rally. Whether it will help the BJP wrest this seat or the Congress will retain its stronghold remains to be seen as the SC community has its own reservations.

Paonta Sahib

Marred by illegal mining and poor civic amenities, this bordering industrial belt of Paonta Sahib is not only known for power outages, but also the rising crime.

Despite being the home turf of Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, assured power remained a distant dream. He heavily banks on the support of his Bhati community, which has helped him win successive elections in 2003, 2007 and 2017. He had secured a voter percentage of 59.11 per cent as against 38.39 per cent by the Congress in 2017.

The Congress has again put its weight behind Kirnesh Jung, who had won in 2012. Since his ticket was finalised at the eleventh hour, it kept the cadres in a state of limbo and his campaign could not begin.

The presence of Independent candidates like Roshan Shastri , who also hails from the Bhati community, Manish Tomar, and Aam Aadmi Party’s Manish Thakur will largely dent the BJP’s voter share.

