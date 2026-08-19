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Home / Himachal Pradesh / St Thomas School students apprised of disaster management measures in Shimla

St Thomas School students apprised of disaster management measures in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A student undergoes training in CPR, safety measures and disaster management at St Thomas School in Shimla on Tuesday.
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Students of St Thomas School were apprised of disaster preparedness during a safety programme organised on the campus by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) in Shimla on Tuesday. The programme was held under the guidance of Dr Pushpendra Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Disaster Management, and coordinated by Dr Krishan Chand, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, HPSDMA. About 177 participants, including 148 students, 22 teachers and seven non-teaching staff, took part in the event.

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The programme covered disaster awareness, the drop-cover-hold technique during earthquakes, earthquake alerts on Android phones, fire safety, CPR, FBAO, improvised floating devices, stretcher-making, emergency carrying methods and early warning applications. v

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