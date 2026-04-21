Stadium to come up at Baijnath; Khir Ganga Ghat to be beautified

The state government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of a modern indoor stadium at Baijnath in Kangra district for local players and the general public. The aim of the project is to strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal said that the required funds had already been deposited with the Public Works Department (PWD). The land for the stadium had been identified near the Indira Gandhi Stadium and had been registered in the name of the Youth Services and Sports Department.

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The proposed indoor stadium would feature facilities for basketball, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, boxing and table tennis along with modern courts for various indoor sports. However, some trees planted by the Forest Department were standing on the selected site and the process to obtain permission for their removal was underway.

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The MLA said that Rs 2 crore would also be spent on the beautification of the famous Khir Ganga Ghat, an important religious site in the area. Under the project, facilities such as resting areas for devotees, organised bathing spaces and safe and comfortable steps would be constructed to provide more convenience for visitors. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a visit to Baijnath on Republic Day last year, had made several announcements for the development of the area, including these two projects.

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Kishori Lal said the departments concerned had initiated work to prepare plans in line with the Chief Minister’s announcements. He added that once completed, the stadium would provide a better platform for the sports talent in Baijnath while the upgraded ghat would promote religious tourism in the region.

He said the government’s initiatives would open a new chapter of development in the Baijnath constituency.