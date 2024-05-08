 Staff crunch hits Indora school, students exiting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Staff crunch hits Indora school, students exiting

Staff crunch hits Indora school, students exiting

3 teachers for 162 students, principal’s post vacant since Feb I Official says appointments after polls

Staff crunch hits Indora school, students exiting

No teacher is available for classes XI and XII at Government Senior Secondary School, Paral.



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 7

With several posts of teaching staff lying vacant in Government Senior Secondary School at Paral in the Mand area of Indora Assembly constituency in Kangra district, the normal studies of students are getting affected, besides causing resentment among parents.

Code effect

Posting orders can only be issued after the model code of conduct ends. — Mahinder Dhiman, Deputy Director, Secondary Education

The state government has been transferring teachers out of the school for the past over one year without making new appointments.

There are only three teachers for 162 students in the school. No teacher is available for Classes XI and XII. On the top of it, even the post of principal is lying vacant since February.

Besides vacant posts of lecturers in English, Hindi, History, Sanskrit and IT, the school also does not have Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Art and Drawing, Physical Education.

Perturbed over the state Education Department’s apathy, several parents have started enrolling their wards in nearby private schools. They lament that frequent transfers of teachers, lecturers and principal on political recommendation have badly hit the school. The state government’s tall claim of changing the system has also fallen flat, they add.

Radha Rani, Chairperson of the School Management Committee, said she had approached local MLA Malinder Rajan and also lodged several complaints on CM Helpline number 1100, but to no avail. “During the school’s annual day, the local MLA was invited as the chief guest. We raised the issue of vacant posts in the school, but he, too, is unable to address the issue so far,” she rued.

Mahinder Dhiman, Deputy Director, Secondary Education, Dharamsala, when contacted, said he had brought the matter to the notice of the state authorities. Posting orders could only be issued after the model code of conduct ends, he said.

“The orders for deputation of faculty members from nearby schools are being issued as a stopgap arrangement,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Excise scam: No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal; but SC hints at interim bail to Delhi CM in view of Lok Sabha polls

2
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

4
Punjab

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

5
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

7
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

8
Chandigarh

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

9
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

10
Himachal

Ridhima Sharma from Nadaun tops Class 10 exam of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

AstraZeneca says it will withdraw Covid vaccine globally, says demand dips

AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally

According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...

3 Ind MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Govt

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government

Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Law & order deteriorated under L-G VK Saxena: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

Praveen Khandelwal vows to uplift Chandni Chowk

BJP workers protest against AAP’s alleged terror funding

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi among Congress’s star campaigners in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

Avraj of YPS tops city in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University