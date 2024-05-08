Staff crunch hits Indora school, students exiting

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 7

With several posts of teaching staff lying vacant in Government Senior Secondary School at Paral in the Mand area of Indora Assembly constituency in Kangra district, the normal studies of students are getting affected, besides causing resentment among parents.

Code effect Posting orders can only be issued after the model code of conduct ends. — Mahinder Dhiman, Deputy Director, Secondary Education

The state government has been transferring teachers out of the school for the past over one year without making new appointments.

There are only three teachers for 162 students in the school. No teacher is available for Classes XI and XII. On the top of it, even the post of principal is lying vacant since February.

Besides vacant posts of lecturers in English, Hindi, History, Sanskrit and IT, the school also does not have Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Art and Drawing, Physical Education.

Perturbed over the state Education Department’s apathy, several parents have started enrolling their wards in nearby private schools. They lament that frequent transfers of teachers, lecturers and principal on political recommendation have badly hit the school. The state government’s tall claim of changing the system has also fallen flat, they add.

Radha Rani, Chairperson of the School Management Committee, said she had approached local MLA Malinder Rajan and also lodged several complaints on CM Helpline number 1100, but to no avail. “During the school’s annual day, the local MLA was invited as the chief guest. We raised the issue of vacant posts in the school, but he, too, is unable to address the issue so far,” she rued.

Mahinder Dhiman, Deputy Director, Secondary Education, Dharamsala, when contacted, said he had brought the matter to the notice of the state authorities. Posting orders could only be issued after the model code of conduct ends, he said.

“The orders for deputation of faculty members from nearby schools are being issued as a stopgap arrangement,” he added.

