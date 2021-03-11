Staff of 108/102 ambulance give memo to DC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

The employees of the 108/102 ambulances are again up in arms against their management.Submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, here today, the 108/102 employees union threatened to take serious action if their demands were not met by May 25.

The union claimed that the new company had not offered employment to all employees working for the previous company, GVK EMRI.

“The state government has added 50 new 108 ambulances to the fleet, but the company has hired new employees instead of adjusting the old ones,” said Puran Chand, president of the 108/102 employee union.