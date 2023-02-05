Staff of denotified schools in dilemma

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 4

Teachers of schools denotified by the Congress government fear that they can be transferred anytime.

Various teacher unions have urged the government to take back its decision to denotify upgraded schools. The previous BJP government had opened 386 schools and colleges in last six months of its tenure.

Kewal Singh Thakur, district president, Headmasters Cadre Association, said the denotification of schools would deprive many students of higher education. Yashpal Ranaut, president, Promotee Lecturers Association, said denotification of government educational institutions would disturb over 1,000 teachers, who had voted for the Congress in the last Assembly elections.

Naresh Mahajan, state president, Himachal Government Teachers Union, said the government should take back its decision to denotify educational institutions in the larger interest of students, parents and teachers.

Suresh Kaushal, state president, TGT Union, said denotification of schools and colleges would lead to victimisation of teachers in the state. He added that many schools upgraded before April 2022 had low student strength but were still functional. The newly upgraded institutions should also be kept operational on the same pattern, he urged the Chief Minister.