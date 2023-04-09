Staff shortage plagues Kasauli health centres

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 8

Health services in the Kasauli Assembly segment have been affected due to the shortage of medical staff. There are only 11 doctors in various health institutions catering to a population of over one lakh.

Twenty-three posts of male health worker and 19 posts of female health worker are vacant. There are only four staff nurses, five male health workers and nine female health workers in the entire Assembly segment. However, as against 10 posts of doctors, 11 are deputed here. Even the Community Health Centre at Dharampur doesn’t have sufficient staff and infrastructure to meet the requirements of the growing population.

Kasauli was the home turf of former Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal. The incumbent minister also hails from the district. In fact, the district has seen three Health Ministers over the past 15 years, but still no good has happened in this constituency. Over 81 per cent population of this segment resides in rural areas.

Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri raised a question regarding the staff strength at various health institutions in the Vidhan Sabha recently.

“We have to rush to a private medical college at Sultanpur for even basic treatment as there is a shortage of doctors in Kasauli. People have to get most of the tests done at private laboratories as test facilities are not adequate at government health centres,” said Rina, a Dharampur resident.