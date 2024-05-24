Stage set for PM’s Mandi rally

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political juggernaut is set to roll into Mandi district as preparations are in final stage for his rally at Paddal Ground tomorrow. With the anticipation palpable, BJP enthusiasts are gearing up to welcome their leader, aiming to showcase their unwavering support.
The BJP preparations are in full swing for a mammoth target of rallying around 70,000 attendees from the Mandi constituency to bolster party’s chances against its rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. The PM will address rally in favour of Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Kangra parliamentary seat.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, alongwith party leaders, has been overseeing arrangements. A massive influx of supporters eager to catch a glimpse of Modi is expected to arrive for the rally.
Thakur stated, “The morale of party workers is high and PM’s speech will generate further enthusiasm among them.” The venue is being readied with approximately 30,000 chairs already arranged.
Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that a robust security apparatus comprising around 1,200 police personnel had been mobilised for crowd control and regulate traffic flow. Surveillance measures like CCTV monitoring, have been put in place. Attendees have been urged to adhere to security protocol and carry with them only essential items like mobile phones and wallets.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apoorv Devgan stated that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place to safeguard public safety and uphold law and order during the event.
