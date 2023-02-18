Stage set for Shivratri fest, chief deity arrives

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 17

Kamrunag, the chief deity of the Mandi Shivratri festival, arrived here today to take part in the week-long celebrations. The festival will be celebrated from February 19 to 25.

Town decorated, wears festive look Over 200 deities from across the district are on their way to Mandi town to attend the international Shivratri fair. The majority of deities will arrive by Saturday evening. The entire town has already been decorated for the fair, where visitors will get a chance to have a glance at the deity culture prevalent in the hill state.

The celebrations began with the arrival of the chief deity, who is also known as the rain god, besides six others — Baglamukhi, Bhudhi Bhairva, Dhagadu Sharti, Sukhdev Thatta, Budha Bingal and Jathi Veer.

The town resonated with melodious drum beats as followers of the deities, known as Devlu, sang bhajans and danced together. A large number of people had gathered there to seek the blessings of the deities.

All members of the Shivratri Festival Reception Committee welcomed the chief deity on behalf of the district administration near Pulgharat.

The chief deity first visited the Madho Rai temple to pay obeisance. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, Additional DC Nivedita Negi and SDM, Sadar, Ritika Jindal welcomed the deity there. Later, the members of the royal family welcomed the deity with traditional rituals at the palace, where he arrived with his followers.