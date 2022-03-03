Stakeholders want adventure sports activities resumed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 2

The Congress has come out in support of stakeholders associated with adventure sports activities that have been stopped for over a month in Kullu. HPCC general secretary Bhuvneshwar Gaur met the Kullu DC and said these activities were under way in other districts in compliance of the directions of the High Court but these had not been resumed in Kullu. He said thousands had become unemployed and no concrete efforts were being taken by the government or the district administration to resume their work. He said the youth engaged in adventure sports were worried about their future and there was a lot of resentment against the government. He said the Congress was also seeking legal advice on the matter.

High Court orders awaited: DC

As per an HC order, a district-level committee had made certain observations and stopped these activities. As issues have been addressed, HC orders are awaited for resumption of activities. Ashutosh Garg, DC, Kullu

There are about 520 rafts, 500 paragliders, 300 snow scooters and about 300 mountain bikes and these provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. Besides, many people earn livelihood through rock-climbing, rappelling, river crossing, rock climbing, hot air ballooning, zorbing balls, rolling balls, water balls, bungee jumping etc. All these activities had come to a standstill from February 3 following the orders of the High Court to stop all adventure sports activities, which were being conducted without rules or licences.

The required documents and licences for conducting adventure activities had not been renewed because the tourism department was not able to carry out the inspection of the rafts and paragaliders for the last two years due to Covid. Now the department has completed the inspection, the stakeholders have urged that they be allowed to operate.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said a committee at the district level, headed by the DLSA secretary, had ordered the activities to stop after making certain observations. He said orders of the High Court were awaited for allowing activities, in which issues had been addressed. He said that the state government had also been requested to take up the matter and resolve it at the earliest by taking orders from the court.