Stakeholders want NH opened for Leh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 11

Inclement weather has delayed the opening of the Manali-Leh national highway for the general public towards Leh in Lahaul and Spiti district. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had restored this highway to traffic on March 25 this year.

It was expected that general traffic would also be allowed on this highway beyond Darcha towards Leh by the administration by April 15. But due to adverse weather, this highway was blocked again before the Baralacha Pass. The BRO machinery and its workforce are engaged in clearing snow on the route.

Tourists as well as tourism stakeholders of the Lahaul valley are disappointed over the delay in the opening of this highway to general traffic. Tourism stakeholders say the delay is adversely affecting their business.

Sharad Gyalsan, a tourism stakeholder of the Lahaul valley, said, “It is disappointing that the BRO had opened this highway on March 25 but it could not be opened for general public. The administration should get updates about the status of this highway so that it can be thrown open for general traffic. Due to the delay in its opening, our business was being affected badly.”

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president of Home Stay Owners Association, Lahaul and Spiti, said, “We are planning to stage a protest at Keylong over this issue in the next few days if the authorities concerned fail to pay heed to our demand.”