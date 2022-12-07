Stakes high for CM Jai Ram Thakur in home district Mandi

Mandi, December 6
Stakes are high for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who belongs to Mandi district, in the Assembly elections.
He is expecting a big win in the district, which has the highest 10 constituencies after Kangra district. It is a litmus test for Thakur’s leadership. If the BJP fails to secure most seats in Mandi, it will affect his political stature.
The stakes are also high for senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, who is in the race for the post of Chief Minister. He contested from Darang while his daughter Champa Thakur contested from Mandi Sadar against BJP MLA Anil Sharma, son of Pandit Sukh Ram.
