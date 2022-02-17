Stale eatables for blood donors

The IGMC authorities must keep a check on the refreshments given to blood donors. A couple of blood donors were on Monday handed over refreshments which had expired a week ago. The expired eatables could harm people.

— Munish, Shimla

Stoppage of train at Panchrukhi sought

Residents of Panchrukhi have been demanding a two-minute stoppage of the Pathankot-Baijnath-Paprola train in their area. Panchrukhi is close to the Sobha Singh Art museum and many tourists visit the area. Though the train crosses through the town, it does not stop here. The state government should write to the Railway Ministry to ensure stoppage of the train in the town. — Ramesh, Sanjauli

