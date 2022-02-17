Stale eatables for blood donors

The IGMC authorities must keep a check on the refreshments given to blood donors. A couple of blood donors were on Monday handed over refreshments which had expired a week ago. The expired eatables could harm people.
— Munish, Shimla
Stoppage of train at Panchrukhi sought
Residents of Panchrukhi have been demanding a two-minute stoppage of the Pathankot-Baijnath-Paprola train in their area. Panchrukhi is close to the Sobha Singh Art museum and many tourists visit the area. Though the train crosses through the town, it does not stop here. The state government should write to the Railway Ministry to ensure stoppage of the train in the town. — Ramesh, Sanjauli
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...