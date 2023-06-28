Stall owner washes potatoes with his feet, security forfeited

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 27

The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday seized the security deposit of a stall owner — Raju — selling potato snacks after a video that showed him washing potatoes in dirty water using his bare feet surfaced online. The video was reportedly filmed at the Thodo Ground during the recently concluded Shoolini fair.

Report sent A report on the matter has already been sent to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) — who is also the administrative officer of the Food Safety Department — for further action

The MC officials swung into action as the clip started doing the rounds on the Internet. The MC Commissioner has sought a report about the incident from the Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety).

A report on the matter has already been sent to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) — who is also the administrative officer of the Food Safety Department — for further action in line with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Solan ADC Ajay Yadav stated that the MC authorities have forfeited his security deposit of Rs 10,000 and a fine has been imposed on him.

The stall owner, who hails from Rajasthan, had served Rajasthani cuisine to visitors at the state-level fair.

He admitted to what he did as it was all on tape.

The incident has, once again, brought to the fore the local food safety officials’ laxity.