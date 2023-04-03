Start Banjar road repair work within 15 days or face 'chakka jam': Locals

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 2

Residents along with the members of the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA), Beopar Mandal, Tirthan Tourism Association, taxi and truck union held a protest march against the worn-out road leading from Banjar to Jalori pass on the NH-305 at Banjar yesterday.

Protesters gheraoed the office of the NH Division and raised slogans, but no official was present there.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NHAI, Chief Minister and PWD Minister through Banjar SDM Hem Chand Verma, stating that they would resort to ‘chakka jam’ if the work to repair the road did not start within 15 days.

JVTDA president Nihal Thakur said, “The road is dotted with potholes. There is waterlogging on the 12-km stretch leading from Banjar to Ghiyagi, which irks pedestrians and motorists. Many fatal accidents have also taken place on the road.”

“The next tourist season is about to start. People stay away from the valley due to the bad condition of this road,” he added.

JVTDA ex-president Lalit said, “The condition of the NH- 305 is getting worse with each passing day as nobody is paying attention to its maintenance for several years. The authorities concerned occasionally carry out temporary patchwork and fill the potholes using mud. But, as soon as it rains, the mud gets washed away and the entire road becomes slushy.”

The residents said this road had been upgraded to NH around 10 years ago, but its condition had not improved.

The SDM said a meeting was held with officials to repair the road. He said steps would be taken to improve the condition of the road.

#Kullu