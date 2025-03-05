DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Start recruitment for 2,000 posts, Chayan Aayog told

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions for the immediate declaration of the exam results for 660 posts of six post codes, as previously approved by the Cabinet.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, today, instructed it to commence the recruitment process for more than 2,000 posts in various departments, boards and corporations. These included the posts advertised by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission and requisitions received by the Aayog. He directed the Aayog to grant two years of upper age relaxation to those candidates who were unable to apply due to various reasons.

Sukhu also issued directions for the development of a one-time registration module for the applicants by March 20.

