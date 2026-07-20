Startup scheme age limit raised to 50 years

The state government has increased the maximum age limit for beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Startup Yojana (RGSSY), 2023, from 45 years to 50 years, while the minimum age remains 23 years, a spokesperson for the Employment and Overseas Placement Department said in Shimla.

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Under the scheme, the state government provides a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis. The spokesperson said the government had made significant amendments to the scheme to promote self-employment and extend its benefits to a larger number of young people.

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The last date for eligible applicants to submit applications is July 23. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications online through the https://etaxihpdt.org/home portal. Applicants who had already applied under the scheme between June 2 and 16 are not required to submit a fresh application.