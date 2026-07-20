DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Startup scheme age limit raised to 50 years

Startup scheme age limit raised to 50 years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
photo for representational purpose
Advertisement

The state government has increased the maximum age limit for beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Startup Yojana (RGSSY), 2023, from 45 years to 50 years, while the minimum age remains 23 years, a spokesperson for the Employment and Overseas Placement Department said in Shimla.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, the state government provides a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis. The spokesperson said the government had made significant amendments to the scheme to promote self-employment and extend its benefits to a larger number of young people.

Advertisement

The last date for eligible applicants to submit applications is July 23. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications online through the https://etaxihpdt.org/home portal. Applicants who had already applied under the scheme between June 2 and 16 are not required to submit a fresh application.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts