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Home / Himachal Pradesh / State athletes will get world-class sports facilities, says Sunil Bittu

State athletes will get world-class sports facilities, says Sunil Bittu

803 girls take part in state-level Under-19 indoor sports meet

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Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Political Advisor to the CM Sunil Sharma Bittu inaugurates Under-19 Indoor Sports Competition.
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Athletes in Himachal Pradesh will get world-class sports facilities as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is working to strengthen sports infrastructure across the state. This was stated by Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister, while inaugurating the 67th State-Level Under-19 Indoor Sports Competition for girls at the Sports Complex, here today.

As many as 803 girl athletes from 12 districts and one sports hostel are participating in the competition. They are competing in 10 disciplines, including badminton, table tennis, chess, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, judo, karate, wushu and taekwondo.

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Bittu said athletes from Himachal would soon get access to a state-of-the-art indoor stadium at Nadaun, which was being constructed at a cost of over Rs 125 crore. He added that the Chief Minister had ensured that the stadium would provide facilities for 14 sports disciplines.

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Urging the participants to emulate legendary athletes such as Milkha Singh and Major Dhyan Chand, Bittu said these sporting icons had brought glory to India on the global stage through hard work and discipline, despite facing extremely challenging circumstances. He urged the participants to compete with sportsmanship and discipline and bring honour to the state and the country in the future.

He also appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and actively contribute to the ‘Chitta-free’ (synthetic drug-free) campaign launched by the Chief Minister. Deputy Director of Secondary Education Deshraj Dogra and Assistant District Physical Education Officer (ADPEO) Rajendra Sharma shared details of the competition. Naresh Thakur, Convener of the State Drug De-addiction Board; Ajay Sharma, Chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC); Ashwani Lambardar, member of the District Child Welfare Committee; and senior Congress leaders Shahanshah, Purushottam Kalia, RC Dogra and Rakesh Rani were among those present on the occasion, along with other dignitaries.

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