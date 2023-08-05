State awaiting special relief from Centre, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 4

Himachal Pradesh has not been given any special relief package by the Central Government and the funds that were received were part of the Annual Budget Plan for Disaster Management. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar while talking to media on the sidelines of the District Relief and Rehabilitation Committee meeting here today.

He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured disaster relief of Rs 400 crore to the state during his recent visit here and the state government was eagerly waiting for that amount. He said the state was looking forward for the special relief package from the Central Government.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of district officials, Chander Kumar said that the state government had sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by adverse weather conditions in the state. He said that the government had released the first instalment of the State Disaster Management Fund to all districts and Hamirpur district was provided Rs 13. 94 crore. He added that an additional funding of Rs 47 crore for improvement of rural infrastructure was also proposed.

The minister said the district had suffered a loss of over Rs 285 crore in the recent rain furry. He said that the major loss was caused to the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag with Rs 94.42 crore and Rs 94 crore losses, respectively.

DC Hemraj Bairwa said Rs 2.74 crore had been given to the disaster-hit people so far in the district. He added that the process to provide relief was continuing. Anita Verma, former Chief Parliament Secretary, Kuldeep Pathania, chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, and Pushpinder Verma, Congress leader, were also present.

